Azizi set to premiere Can’t Have It All Movie in Lilongwe, Blantyre

Malawi’s Lilian Azizi movie ‘Can’t Have It All’ which was shot and produced in Gambia is set to premiere in two local cities of Blantyre and Lilongwe in March this year.

‘Can’t Have It All’ was launched in Gambia, a development that led to its screening on major stations such as Africa Magic and Iroko TV.

The movie was shot in 2019, starring four female friends whose seemingly perfect friendship takes a huge twist after a huge secret comes out. It features a diverse cast of Gambian actors and actresses.

Priscilla Cynthia Mhango, the team’s Project Manager said all is set to premiere the movie in in Blantyre at Sunbird Mount Soche on the 27th of March and in Lilongwe at Sunbird Capital Hotel on the 28th of March.

“This movie premiere is meant to boast of the talent that we have in our country. It has also given a platform for other creatives from different but related fields to share in the joy of the production and help with putting the event together,” said Mhango.

She added that the film has significance to Malawi’s film industry and has since asked Malawians to support fellow creatives who are doing amazing work by joining hands and help out where they can.

Mhango added: “The movie premiere will also mark the launch of a series that Lilian and Lamp House Productions is planning to produce in Malawi alongside Malawian actors and actresses.”

Tickets to the movie premiere can be found at Sunbird Capital Hotel and Mount Soche Hotel where early Bird tickets are selling at MK7, 000 and MK15, 000 for Standard and VIP tickets respectively until the 3rd of March. She said thereafter tickets will sell at MK10, 000 and MK25, 000.

Azizi started her career in the modelling industry as a contestant in the 2003 Miss Malawi where she was crowned the First Princess. She relocated to the Gambian Republic where she worked as a Sales Executive for Brussels Airlines before she started her career as a movie producer.

By Edwin Mauluka