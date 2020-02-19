NICE promotes good governance through Mzinda Platform Project

The National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) is implementing Mzinda Platform Project to make duty bearers accountable and to promote good governance

According to NICE Trust, Mzinda Platform Project highlights that communities should be able to demand services from their councils in the district for the betterment of service delivery.

Among the councils that are enjoying Mzinda Platform Project include Luchenza Municipal Council.

The district civic education officer for NICE Trust in Thyolo, Moses Kaunda, said: “Mzinda Platform Project highlights that service beneficiaries should be able to demand services as well as accessing information on every development run by the council. Similarly, councils must be approachable. All these, we are doing in an attempt to strengthen local governance for improved service delivery through civic innovations and crowdsourcing.

“Service beneficiaries should also be able to demand concerning good sanitation in the markets from their councils.”

However, Kaunda noted that for the project’s goal to be fully achieved, NICE has provided numbers which community members can use to report complaints if their councils are not fulfilling standards of community members.

“Knowing that other councils may be harsh to the service beneficiaries, we have provided following numbers whereby queries and complaints can be addressed to, either through SMS or WhatsApp; 0888242063 or 0994437847.

“If complaints reported require attention, those in authority will take action accordingly. Additionally these numbers are not for Thyolo only but wherever you are just report any complaint,” said Kaunda.

He further said that besides reporting complaints, people can send comments applauding their councils.

The project is being implemented by the NICE Trust with support from Tilitonse Foundation in southern region (Thyolo, Blantyre urban, Balaka), Central region (Lilongwe urban, Kasungu) and Northern region (Karonga, Mzuzu city).

Advertisements

Advertisements