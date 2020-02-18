Man found dead at a lodge in Limbe

A 48-year-old man was on Sunday found dead at Mbombwe Lodge in Limbe.

Inspector Patrick Mussa, Limbe police station Public Relations Officer, has identified the man as Jonathan Kamwana.

According to Mussa, Kamwana went to the said lodge on Friday and booked a room.

But after checking in, he left for beer drinking and came back later in the night.

“Since that time he did not come out of the room until on 16 February when the workers got suspicious and forced the door open only to find him lying dead,” said Mussa.

After the matter was reported at Limbe Police Station, detectives visited the scene where two bottles of beer, three capsules of indocid, and plastic cup containing water were found in the room.

Kamwana was later taken to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to Mussa, postmortem conducted indicated that death was due severe head injury.

Meanwhile, investigations have been instituted to establish what really caused the head injury.

Kamwana hailed from Kweluza village in the area of traditional Authority Changata in Thyolo district.

