Mzuzu hosts National Cross Country tourney

Mzuzu is today hosting the National Cross Country where 300 athletes are participating.

According to Frank Chitembeya, General Secretary for Athletics Association of Malawi, they have put aside K600 thousand which will be shared by winners according to categories.

Chitembeya also hinted that the winner will be represent Malawi at various competition at international level.

“Our aim is to give these athletes a chance to compete with others in Togo and the rest especially the youth side will compete in Nairobi Kenya for the world tournament and later at All Africa games in Algeria. Then some will travel in August to the Olympic games in Tokyo,” said Chitembeya on Friday.

In 2018 and 2019 the tournament was held in Zomba.

