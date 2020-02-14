MISA Malawi urges media to promote social accountability

As the world, commemorated world Radio Day on Thursday, MISA Malawi Chapter, called on radio stations and broadcasters in Malawi to actively promote social accountability and provide a platform to the voiceless.

In a statement, the Chairperson for MISA Malawi, Teresa Ndanga, said radio remains the most accessible form of mass communication in Malawi hence the need to utilize the airwaves in promoting transparency and accountability in the country.

“As the major source of information, it is also imperative for radio stations to provide a platform for voice and opinions of voiceless Malawians and perform their role of linking the underprivileged and the decision makers. Radio stations should be a hub for democratic discourse,” said Ndanga.

She further urged broadcasters to keep producing and broadcasting radio programs that enhance human growth and development, inclusiveness and reflect a variety of audiences.

Ndanga also said that radio stations and broadcasters are supposed to acknowledge all social groups by giving them a chance to be heard regardless of their social inclinations.

“Radio stations should empower women, people with disabilities and the youth by providing them with opportunities to express themselves and show their capabilities in radio broadcast,” said Ndanga.

February 13 was proclaimed as a day to celebrate radio broadcast by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) with the aim of improving international cooperation among radio broadcasters and encourage decision-makers to create and provide access to information through radio.

This year’s World Radio Day commemoration, was celebrated under the theme of. “Radio and Diversity”.

