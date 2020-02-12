HRDC buys padlocks, chains for Thursday demos

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) leaders today stormed a local market in Lilongwe to buy padlocks and chains to be used for shutting down Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) offices.

The grouping will hold nationwide demonstrations on Thursday to force MEC Chairperson Jane Ansah and the other commissioners to step down following the nullification of the May 21 Elections

HRDC Chairperson Timothy Mtambo and His Vice Gift Trapence were spotted at a local market in Lilongwe buying padlocks and chains in preparation for the protests.

Speaking at the market, Mtambo said shutting down MEC officers is the only way to get the MEC staff out of the office.

“Tomorrow we are going to shut down MEC offices and we will open the officers when the Commission have assigned new staff, they have to know that this country belongs to citizens not them and they can’t do opposite to what the people wants”, Mtambo said.

Mtambo further added that the demonstrations are going to be peaceful demonstration and he asked the police and Malawi Defence Force to make sure security is tight.

HRDC has been organising demonstration since last year demanding Ansah to step down but the MEC chairperson has always defied the calls.

This week, the Public Appointments Committee of Parliament has been meeting the MEC commissioners starting from Monday as ordered by the Constitutional Court to enquire into their competence.

Advertisements

Advertisements