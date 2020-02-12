Ansah insists tippex was used to correct errors

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson has insisted that tippex was used in the May 21 Elections to correct errors saying no presidential candidate benefitted from the use of the fluid.

Ansah made the remarks when she appeared before the Public Appointments Committee of Parliament in Lilongwe on Wednesday.

She said presiding officers used tippex on result tally sheets to correct errors made when transferring figures from one form to another.

“None of the candidates was benefitting from the use of tippex,” she said.

She, however, told the committee that tippex was not allowed in the elections and the presiding officers were advised not to use tippex in order to close all windows for rigging.

Meanwhile, the parliamentary committee has finished interrogating the commissioners having met Ansah, as well as commissioners Jean Mathanga, Moffat Banda, Linda Kunje, Yahaya M’madi, Elvey Mtafu and Mary Nkosi.

Two commissioners named Clifford Baloyi and Killion Mgawi failed to appear before the commission.

Speaking after the hearing, PAC Chairperson Collins Kajawa said the commissioners were running away from answers.

The committee’s aim was to enquire into the commissioners’ competence following the nullification of the May 21 Elections.

