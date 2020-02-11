Woman netted for stealing baby

Police in Mulanje are keeping in custody 30-year-old Dorothy Mponda for stealing a baby at Mulanje District Hospital.

The child’s mother, 16-year-old Rhoda Charles, who hails from Villa-Milange in Mozambique was referred to the facility from Mpala Health Centre where she gave birth to the baby.

She was shocked Monday morning when a lady disguising as a well-wisher stole her new born baby.

“On 8 February I gave birth to a baby girl and was discharged on Monday, 10 February. Upon discharge, my mother and guardian went to the pharmacy to collect drugs leaving me with the baby. Later, a woman approached me saying the mother had told her to pick the baby to the pharmacy and I surrendered the baby and the woman left on the pretext of going to the pharmacy.

“When the mother reported back and enquired about the baby, I got surprised but the woman had left the facility to an unknown destination,” lamented Charles.

Later, they reported the issue at Mulanje Police Station.

On his part, Sub Inspector Gresham Ngwira, Public Relations Officer for Mulanje Police Station said after the report, the Police instituted investigations that through tip offs, led to the arrest of the suspect Dorothy Mponda who hails from Bango village, Senior Chief Mabuka in Mulanje.

The baby was also recovered.

Mponda will appear in court soon to answer a charge of a stealing a child.

Advertisements

Advertisements