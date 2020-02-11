Prince Jere not a registered football agent – FAM  

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has said that Prince Jere, who claims to be a football agent, is not recognised by the body and has been barred from handling players’ transfer deals.

According to the director of transfer and commercialization for FAM, Casper Jangale, has instructed clubs to refrain from making deals with Jere for he is not a recognised agent and has warned Jere to stop working as an intermediary.

“Jere is not a registered football agent. FAM only recognises Felix Ngamanya Sapao, Ulemu Msungama and Jimmy Zakazaka as football agents,” Jangale said.

The self-acclaimed football agent, Jere, is being criticized of duping players in South Africa and the recent victim being Chikoti Chirwa, defender for Kamuzu Barracks.

Commenting on the matter, Chirwa confirmed about his ordeal with local agent Prince Jere in South Africa.

Chirwa added that he was supposed to undergo trials at Richards Bay F. C as said earlier by Jere, but he was puzzled upon arrival in South Africa as Jere changed the channel saying he is looking for other teams.

Chirwa further revealed that he did not also sign a five month contract with Royal Eagles as Jere said, and he was not even informed on what transpired.

However, Jere insists that he is well approved agent to handle players deals by Italy based Dynamic Sports Management, and he submitted his documents to FAM which he used to clinch deals for players such as Atusaye Nyondo.

