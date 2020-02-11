Nothing wrong with using tippexed result sheets – Commissioner M’madi

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioner Yahaya M’madi has told a parliamentary committee that there was nothing wrong with using tippexed result sheets to determine the results of the May 21 Presidential Elections.

M’madi made the remarks when he appeared before the Public Appointments Committee of Parliament which is inquiring into MEC commissioners’ competence and capacity to manage elections.

He said the commission determined results using result despite knowing that some tally sheets were tippexed because the nation was waiting for the commission to inform them.

He, however, said in the fresh elections he would not use the same presiding officers who worked in the now nullified May 21 elections or allow the use of altered results to determine results of the polls.

M’madi also told the committee he will not resign from his position because he worked in a transparent manner for the Malawians who put him in his position.

On its part, the parliamentary committee told M’madi to submit to the committee 2019 elections polls log books and minutes of meetings by Friday.

On Tuesday, Commissioners Linda Kunje and Moffat Banda also appeared before the appointments committee.

The commissioners are appearing before the committee following the nullification of the May 21 Presidential Elections by the Constitutional Court which found that the elections were affected by widespread irregularities.

