Kabwe unveiled as new Silver Strikers coach

…makes first signing in Foster Bitoni…

Silver Strikers on Monday unveiled Daniel Kabwe as the club’s new head coach, replacing Young Chimodzi who retired at the end of last season.

The former Zanaco FC, Lusaka Dynamos and Power Dynamos mentor signed a two-year deal with the Central Bankers after going through a successful interviews.

On Monday, the Area 47 giants unveiled the former Zambian international to the media, alongside his two assistants namely McDonald Mtetemera and McDonald Yobe.

And on Tuesday, Kabwe wasted no time by unveiling his first signing in Foster Bitoni who had a very successful stint with Blue Eagles in his debut season.

According to multiple reports, Bitoni has signed a three-year contract with the Central Bankers for undisclosed fee.

The striker was unveiled at the team’s offices in Lilongwe.

“It is a Challenge to play for Silver Strikers FC but I am taking the Challenge Foster Bitoni. I am going to play my kind of football at Area 47,” he told the media.

The Zambian has been given a task of winning all the four trophies, with the TNM Super League being the first priority for the Bankers who are planning to compete in the CAF Confederations Cup next year.

The Bankers, who won the Airtel Top 8 Knockout Cup, finished fourth in the Super League and haven’t won the league for the past six years.

According to reports from Zambia, Kabwe is probably the third qualified coach after Kalusha Bwalya and Honor Janza.

Advertisements

Advertisements