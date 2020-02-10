HRDC to shut down MEC offices

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) says it will conduct nationwide demonstrations and close Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) offices on Thursday if MEC Chairperson Justice Jane Ansah does not resign from her position.

The grouping’s Chairperson Timothy Mtambo said this during a press briefing which the organization held at in Lilongwe.

Speaking during the press briefing, Mtambo said MEC is a rotten institution as such there is a need to clean it so that responsible people who are willing to serve the country in a professional manner should be appointed.

“We will shut down MEC offices and this will be our method every time when we notice that government institutions are dosing.

“We are therefore telling Malawians that we will continue fighting for justice, this country need to be enjoyed by each and everyone because this country belongs to every citizen,” he said.

Mtambo then asked Parliament to pass enabling regulation for electoral reforms as ordered by the Constitutional Court.

He further told Parliament to appoint commissioners who will work professionally and with integrity to ensure that the fresh presidential elections are free and fair.

According to Mtambo, during the protests the grouping will also demonstrate against the rape of women at Msundwe and failure by the Anti-Corruption Bureau to arrest more people suspected of attempting to bribe Constitutional Court judges.

He asked Malawians to march peacefully without damaging other people’s property.

