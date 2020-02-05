Vehicle stolen during MCP election nullification celebrations

A motor vehicle belonging to a woman aged 38 was stolen on Tuesday during Malawi Congress Party’s (MCP) election nullification celebrations at the party’s headquarters in Lilongwe.

Police at Lingadzi in Lilongwe have confirmed the theft and have launched a manhunt for criminals suspected to have stolen the motor vehicle, a Rav 4 registration number ZA 8161.

According to Lingadzi Police Publicist for Lingadzi police Salomy Zgambo, said the owner of the vehicle, Memory Njiwa, had driven the vehicle at around 14:00 hours from Likuni to City Centre.

Njiwa parked the vehicle along the road at MCP headquarters where she attended MCP’s celebration following the Constitutional Court’s nullification presidential elections.

“When she wanted to return home around 17:00 hours, Memory could not see her car from where she had earlier parked. She then reported the matter at Sanctuary Police Unit where search for the said car started,” Zgambo said.

Meanwhile, the police have appealed to the public for information about the Rav 4 which is metallic silver in colour.

Police have also asked car owners to always make sure there is always someone to look after their cars whenever they park at open places to avoid such incidents.

Advertisements

Advertisements