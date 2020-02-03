Court to deliver ruling in Malawi presidential elections case

The Constitutional Court will today deliver its ruling in the high profile presidential case.

Today’s session is expected to start at 9AM when the five judges – Mike Tembo Ivy Kamanga, Redson Kapindu, Healy Potani and Dingiswayo Madise – will deliver their judgement.

In the elections case, Malawi Congress Party president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM leader Saulos Chilima are challenging the outcome of the May 21 presidential elections.

The Malawi Electoral Commission declared President Peter Mutharika as the winner of the polls last year. The two are respondents in the case.

They are also embroiled in bribery controversy after businessperson Thom Mpinganjira was charged last week with attempting to bribe the five judges with K100 million.

According to the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Mpinganjira wanted the judges to rule in favour of the respondents.

Meanwhile, police have intensified security in Lilongwe ahead of the ruling and people’s movements in and around the Lilongwe High Court registry have been restricted.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said on Friday that three roads will be closed from 6AM to 6PM in Lilongwe today to facilitate the smooth delivery of the ruling in the presidential elections case.

