Three roads to be closed for elections case ruling

The Malawi Police will close three roads in Lilongwe on Monday to facilitate the smooth delivery of the ruling in the presidential elections case.

In a statement on Friday, National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said the roads will be closed from 6AM to 6PM.

He added that the closure of the roads is part of a security operation the police will conduct in and around the Lilongwe High Court.

The roads to be closed are Glyn Jones Road from Likuni roundabout to Lilongwe Town Hall roundabout, Tsilanana Road from Lilongwe Hotel to Lilongwe Golf Club and Mtunthama Road from High Court Lilongwe Golf Club.

Kadadzera in the statement also informed people who have been allowed by the High Court to attend the court session on Monday to enter the court through the entrance at Lilongwe District Commissioner’s office.

“Access to court premises will only be on production of valid identification document in combination with the gate pass issued by the High Court. All other members of the public are urged to follow the proceedings from their homes or offices,” he said.

