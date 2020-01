A 23-year-old epileptic patient has died in Mulanje after drowning in Likhubula River in Mulanje.

Peter Thomas an epileptic patient aged 23, was found floating in the river by the women who went to fetch water and they reported the issue to police.

Sergeant Blessings Gama, deputy public relations officer, confirmed the tragic incident.

“Postmortem conducted by health workers revealed that Thomas death was due to suffocation,” said Gama.

