Dedza woman burns child’s foot over mkute

Police in Dedza have arrested a 28-year-old woman for allegedly burning her 8-year-old child’s foot over remnant food (mkute).

According to Dedza police public relations officer, Cassim Manda, the suspect has been identified as Paliyani Zavuta.

Manda said the incident occurred at Kwendekeza village, in the evening of January 18, 2020 when the son (name withheld) had eaten the remnant food reserved by his grandmother.

It is reported that the accused person became angry when she heard that her son had eaten the remnant food reserved by her mother-in-law.

The suspect later apprehended child and decided to burn his hands.

Knowing the temper of his mother, the child tried to free himself, unfortunately was overpowered and suffered burns on the right foot.

Despite the fact that his burnt wounds were so bad that the skin on his right foot was removed. The mother denied him access medication and the victim was held in the house until on January 26, 2020 when well-wishers tipped police about the development.

Later, police officers at Chitowo police unit instituted an investigation into the matter and Zavuta was arrested. The child was also taken to hospital.

Meanwhile, police have taken Zavuta from Chitowo police and she is being kept at Linthipe one police post pending trial as she is expected to answer two counts of acts intended to cause grievous harm contrary to section 235 subsection (g) of the penal code and failure to supply necessaries under section 242 of the penal code.

Police have hailed the well-wishers for timely bringing the matter to police saying this has helped the victim to access medical care and have further advised the general public to stop the tendency of watching domestic violence in the families saying that creates an attitude of accepting repeated abuse which perpetuates the problem.

Police have reminded the general public that children have the right to survive, to be safe, to receive adequate care and to grow up in a protective environment.

Zavuta hails from Napalu 2 village in the area of Traditional Authority Kaphuka in Dedza district

