Mpinganjira freed on bail

Bribery suspect Thom Mpinganjira has been granted bail, a day after he was re-arrested over attempts to bribe judges.

Chief Resident Magistrate Simeon Mdeza has granted Mpinganjira bail on conditions that the suspect pays K1 million cash bond and non-cash bond of K5 million.

Mpinganjira presented to the court his brother in law Jose Fernando Coroa, and friend Davie Charles Kanyoza as sureties.

He was told to surrenders travel documents to the courts and to inform the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), in writing, if he intends to travel outside the country.

He was also told to appear before any ACB formation once every fortnight on Mondays and warned him against interfering with the ACB’s witnesses.

Mpinganjira’s bail application was not challenged by the ACB but Mdeza said the court has power to grant or deny a suspect bail.

Mpinganjira, who is FDH Group boss, was this morning charged with offering K100 million to Constitutional Court judges presiding over the presidential elections case so that their ruling should favour President Peter Mutharika.

He is accused of offering the money to Justice Mike Tembo for his benefit and benefit of Justices Ivy Kamanga, Redson Kapindu, Healy Potani and Dingiswayo Madise.

He was also charged with an attempt to induce the judges to exercise their function corruptly and to abuse their office.

Mpinganjira wanted the judges to decide the presidential elections case in favour of President Peter Mutharika and the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) who are respondents in the case.

The Constitutional Court will deliver its ruling in the high profile presidential elections case on Monday, 3rd February, 2020 at Lilongwe District Registry of the High Court.