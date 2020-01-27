Woman rapes 12-year-old boy in Dedza

Police in Dedza have arrested a 38-year-old woman for raping a 12-year-old boy.

According to Dedza Police Station Deputy Publicist Cassim Manda, the suspect has been identified as Annes Banda.

The woman is suspected to have been sexually abusing the boy between the month of December, 2019 and January, 2020 .

The issue came to light when the suspect confided in another woman who lives in the same compound with her that she was sleeping with the boy and that she was enjoying it.

Banda’s friend reported the matter to the landlady who later took the matter to police.

The woman has since been charged with the offence of engaging in sexual activity with a child contrary to section 160B subsection (1) of penal code.

Meanwhile, police have condemned the assault perpetrated by the woman on the boy.

Police have reminded the public that children need a safe and secure home free of violence, and parents that love and protect them.

Aness Banda hails from Kampanikiza village in the area of Traditional Authority Masasa in Ntcheu district.

Advertisements

Advertisements