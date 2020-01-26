Seven injured in National Bus accident

A bus belonging to National Bus Company hit a parked vehicle in Zomba this morning, leaving seven people injured.

The injured include a three-year-old child.

Eastern Region Police Publicist Joseph Sauka, said the accident involved a National Bus registration number BR 5969 and a Freightliner horse that had a trailer with registration numbers CP 3754/ZA 8087.

“The bus was coming from Mzuzu heading to Blantyre with passengers on board. On arrival at Fikani Rest House, Matawale area in Zomba, the bus hit the Freightliner which was parked due to breakdown,” said Sauka.

He added that after the impact, seven passengers including the conductor of the bus and a 3-year-old child sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to Zomba Central Hospital.

The driver for the bus has been identified as Lingstone Paul Mahiya, 65, from Binali village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Mkanda in Mulanje.

