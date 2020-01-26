Man gets 8 years for scalding wife over cassava

The Liwonde First Grade Magistrate Court on Friday sentenced 49-year-old James Damison to 8 years imprisonment with hard labour for scalding his wife over cassava.

State Prosecutor Sub Inspector Charles Nkhoma told the court that, on 13, January 2020 Damison came home late and prepared cassava for dinner. He ate same pieces and left two.

The following morning he left home and, when he returned in the evening, he asked for the remaining two pieces of cassava.

The wife, whom he had married in September, last year, told him that the kids had consumed the pieces, resulting into a quarrel between the two.

Later on, he asked her to boil water for him to bath and she did as instructed.

Damison took the boiled hot water and poured the victim on the woman’s back and she sustained serious burns.

The matter was reported to Machinga Police Station where the victim was granted a medical report for medical examination and treatment.

According to Machinga Police Station Public Relations Officer Sergeant Davie Sulumba, the Damison was arrested on 15 January 2020, and was charged with offence of act intended to cause a grievous harm.

When taken before court, he denied the offence, forcing Prosecutor Nkhoma to call in three witnesses who proved the matter beyond reasonable doubt and he was subsequently found guilty.

Damison asked for forgiveness saying he is a first offender and a breadwinner in his family.

In his submissions, Prosecutor Nkhoma said the injury will leave the victim with scalds which will change her looks; he then prayed for a meaningful sentence to the convict to deter other would be offenders.

When passing judgment, First Grade Magistrate Jones Masula concurred with the state and sentenced Damison to 8 years imprisonment with hard labour.

James Damison hails from Mchema Village, Traditional Authority Chamba in Machinga District.

