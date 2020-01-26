Malawi starts screening travelers for Coronavirus

…Malawians told to avoid travelling to affected countries

Government says it has started screening travelers for Coronavirus which has affected countries in Asia.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement posted on Facebook Saturday that it has put in measures to manage those suspected to have been infected.

Government has also advised people in the country to avoid travelling to countries affected by the disease but if they find it necessary to travel they should take precautionary measures.

The measures include washing hands with soap, covering mouth and nose with medical mask and avoiding unprotected contact with person who have cold or flu like symptoms.

“The general public is advised to report to their nearest health facility of anyone who travelled to an affected country and has become sick upon their return,” the statement says.

World Health Organization has confirmed the outbreak of the newly detected in the People’s Republic of China since late December 2019 up to date.

Coronavirus has been spreading in China since late December and has been reported in Japan, Republic of Korea and Thailand. No detection of Coronavirus in Africa including Malawi

According to the World Health Organisation, there have been almost 557 confirmed cases and 17 deaths.

Symptoms include runny nose, fever, sore throat, cough and difficulty in breathing. There is no vaccine or specific treatment for the Coronavirus and affected people recover on their own.

