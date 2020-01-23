Community Policing Forum recovers stolen items

Thyolo Police has applauded members of a community policing forum (CPF) from Manda line for recovering stolen items worth K1.5 million.

Public relations officer (PRO) for Thyolo Police, Amos Tione, said the thieves who stole the items bumped into Manda line CPF members who were on duty.

“Between the night of 21 and 22 January 2020, the CPF members were on patrol duties where by coincidence they met a group of criminals carrying the said property. Soon after meeting the policing members, the criminals started running away, abandoning the stolen properties behind,” said Tione.

He added the owner of the items has been identified as a Clinical Officer for Thyolo District Hospital.

Officer In-Charge for Thyolo Police, Davie Chingwalu commended members of Manda line community policing forum for the job well done and urged other community policing members to emulate the Manda line members.

Meanwhile, police in the district are hunting for the criminals to answer the charges of theft and burglary.

