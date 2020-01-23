Bingu Ikhome competition winner set for Dubai trip

The winner of the grand prize in the Bingu Ikhome Raffle draw, Mervis Kachepa Balaka, is set to go on her trip to Dubai on 26 January, 2020.

Balaka, who is a teacher at Chisiyo Primary School in Lilongwe, bought a ticket on the last day of Bingu ikhome bonanza last year, where Silver Strikers took on Blue Eagles.

Following the raffle draw, Balaka was lucky for she was pronounced as the winner of the grand prize trip to Dubai.

Balaka said she did not expect to the winner of such grand prize and also she never dreamt of going that far trip.

“Honestly, I never thought I could be the lucky ticket winner. When my number was called, I was so excited. And I believe this is God, and the beginning of great things for me,”

Ten other winners went home with bicycles while one winner, Mr. Moses Chisi, got a lucky ticket to choose any Sunbird Hotel to spend two nights.

Bingu Ikhome football bonanza took place on 7 to 8 September 2019 in Lilongwe whereby the winners of the draw were announced on the spot.

