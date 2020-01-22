Mpinganjira to spend night in police custody

FDH Bank Chief Executive Officer Dr. Thomson Mpinganjira will spend the night in police custody following his arrest earlier today on bribery allegations.

According to the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Mpinganjira will be at Blantyre Police tonight and on Thursday he will appear before court to be charged.

The bureau arrested Mpinganjira in connection to allegations of attempts to bribe five Constitutional Court judges presiding over the Presidential Elections Case.

The FDH boss was at the ACB offices in Blantyre for hours on Wednesday as the bureau was recording a statement from him. He was later taken to Blantyre police.

His arrest came weeks after Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda complained to the bureau that some people were attempting to bribe the five judges hearing the Presidential Elections Case.

In the elections case, Malawi Congress Party president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM leader Saulos Chilima are challenging the outcome of the May 21 presidential elections in which Malawi Electoral Commission declared President Peter Mutharika as the winner.

The Constitutional Court will deliver its ruling in the elections case between 27 January and 3 February, 2020.

