Research paper on top Malawi issues

Malawi, formerly known as Nyasaland, is a southeastern African country with a friendly community. Over time, this country has had its own fair share of ups and downs that its people can directly relate to. This piece sheds light on the recent events that can motivate you when writing an academic paper.

Malawi in the Last Decade

Limiting the scope of focus to the past decade alone, Malawian students have a lot to inspire them to piece up a comprehensive and insightful research paper. Most students would ask themselves, “Is there an easy way out on how I write my research paper?” without realizing the lots of motivation around them.

Below are several areas with sufficient data to substantiate an academic paper.

1. The recently concluded presidential Malawi elections

This was a true measure of the maturity of Malawian democracy and patriotism. The manner in which this civic duty was conducted left a lot to be desired. It clearly portrayed their democracy as a toddler to say the least.

Similar to the previous Kenyan Presidential elections, the electoral body was not enough to declare the winner: the entire electoral process was litigated with claims of rigging. This is a potential area in arts and political science as we seek to unravel the mystery behind electoral injustices in Africa.

2. Unemployment

This should not be left for the central government alone. Students too should be stakeholders through constant research on the viable options available for solving this imminent problem. The need to ask Aresearchguide to write your research papers shouldn’t be eliminated. But still, take up the mantle and conduct independent research to the benefit of your nation.

The best way of solving an issue is by understanding the source and the reason of its persistence. This can be effectively done via well-conducted scientific research on the affected population. From the research, recommendations can be proposed on how best to deal with the issue in question. In this case, it is unemployment.

3. The sorry state of Malawian healthcare

The CDC report on Malawi is nothing but a somber article that induces pity. While other countries are celebrating victory over the archaic HIV/AIDS menace, sadly, it is the leading cause of death in Malawi.

It goes without saying that the country needs to prioritize research in this area and ascertain the reason behind the upsurge in the prevalence levels in the country. What are the postgraduate medical students and researchers working on in Malawi? Or is it a population control measure as other people speculate?

Could a country just give a cold shoulder to such a crisis with more than 1.1 million people staring death in the face? It is absurd to hear a student saying “I want to pay someone to do my paper for me” instead of writing on this and seeking solutions.

4. Quality of Education

Malawi ranks 45th in the quality of education in Africa. It ranks above countries struggling with constant wars and strife. It would be understood if they were facing the same predicament, but for a stable country, it is almost ignorant to have such a low rank. The schools are in a dilapidated state and the government is almost doing nothing in the capacity building of teachers.

The entire education system from kindergarten to the university level has been thrown to the dogs. This is evidenced by the fraction of the national budget allocated to the education sector. It is a surprising 2% for a docket that should be enjoying over 10% for it to have an accelerated improvement and play catchup to the rest of the countries of its caliber.

Conclusively, the issues highlighted above are just but the major ones that students should prioritize in their research papers. Malawian students should be heard more talking of “I want to write my term paper on local issues affecting my country,” rather than outsourcing this service from professionals who don’t have a feel of the real situation on the ground.

If this suggested trend is upheld, then Malawi will live up to its full potential by tapping into all its resources and reducing the expenditure on these 20th century problems that have already been solved.

