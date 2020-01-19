Nyamilandu hails TNM for league sponsorship

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Walter Nyamilandu has hailed TNM PLC for the continued sponsorship of the TNM Super League.

Speaking during the gala awards ceremony at the Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre on Friday night, the FA boss said the league is what it is because it has a stable sponsorship from the company.

“I will not be fair if I don’t pay homage to TNM PLC for their continued support of the elite league. For the past 14 years, you have been with us and the league is what it is because we have a stable sponsorship from TNM and we hope this partnership continues for the betterment of our football,” he explained.

Despite Nyamilandu’s sentiments, soccer loving Malawians have called for TNM to consider increasing the sponsorship package, saying the current deal is not fair to clubs.

Super League winners get K15 million despite spending millions in the entire season.

The current deal with the Super League of Malawi (Sulom) ends in 2020.

On the gala night, Nyasa Big Bullets were crowned champions with some of their players winning individual awards.

It was also a special night for Mighty Tigers Technical Director Robin Alufandika and Karonga United owner Alupheous Chipanga who were honoured in a special way with Leadership of Excellence award.

