Devotion:  Give your testimony

Revelation 19: 10 “….. Worship God.” For the testimony of Jesus is the spirit of prophecy.”

Learn to testify. Testimony is a victory. Revelation 12:11 “They overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony.”

If you want to live in victory, one of the secrets is by testimonies. If you remain quiet the world may give negative testimony about you. Remember out of all healings and good things that Jesus did, the only testimony the people gave was that he was a carpenter’s son. Matthew 13:55 “Is not this the carpenter’s son?”

Your testimony is not only for the benefit of your past. Your testimony is your future. As the scripture above says the testimony is the spirit of prophecy which means as you testify about what God has done in the past, you energise yourself into the future. As you talk about your past success, you establish your future success as well. This is the reason why every child of God should learn to testify in order to live a victorious life always.

When David was about to kill the giant Goliath, it was his testimony about his past success story that earned him another victory. 1 Samuel 17: 34-37 ” And David said to Saul, Your servant kept his father’s sheep. And when there came a lion or again a bear and took a lamb out of the flock, I went out after it and smote it and delivered the lamb out of its mouth; and when it arose against me, I caught it by its beard and smote it and killed it. Your servant killed both the lion and the bear; and this uncircumcised Philistine shall be like one of them, for he has defied the armies of the living God! David said, The Lord Who delivered me out of the paw of the lion and out of the paw of the bear, He will deliver me out of the hand of this Philistine. And Saul said to David, Go, and the Lord be with you!”

Use your testimony for prophesying your future and earn more victories. If God helped you in small things, He will also have you achieve big ones. Say it and get results.

Confession

My testimony is the spirit of prophecy. I testify always and produce prophecy for my future. I affirm that the Lord is my strength and my victory. In Jesus Name. Amen.

