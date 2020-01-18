APM aide Mphepo says people from North ungrateful

President Peter Mutharika will withdraw development projects from the North because its people are ungrateful, his aide on political affairs Francis Mphepo has disclosed.

Mphepo called for a meeting of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) MPs from the Southern Region at Blantyre Civic Centre where he dressed down people from the North.

“These people ‘ndiosayamika’ (they are ungrateful). You have braved the rains to be here because you love your President and the party but not those people from the north, they are ungrateful,” said Mphepo in a leaked audio from the meeting.

“Government can withdraw all the development projects that it has lined up for the North. In fact the President will withdraw these development projects from the North if they continue to be ungrateful,” added an angry Mphepo.

He alleged that people from the North are blocking trucks of maize to ferry maize to be distributed free of charge to people in the south hence his warning that President Mutharika is considering withdrawing development projects his government allocated to the North.

Advertisements

Advertisements