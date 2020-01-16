Mchacha slams MCP ‘stunt’: No sane person can quit the ruling DPP for an opposition party as Chilima smirks

Regional governor for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the South Charles Mchacha has laughed off reports that hundreds of people in the Lower Shire have defected to the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

It has been reported that about 220 people in the said region have dumped the blue league, MCP’s Moses Kunkuyu has confirmed.

Speaking in an interview, Mchacha said the news should be treated as a lie.

“It is not possible for people to leave the ruling party for the opposition. Whoever said that is a liar,” said the outspoken Mchacha.

Speaking for his side, Kunkuyu said MCP’s good vision for Malawi has attracted the 220 people from the Lower Shire. He believes more people will join MCP given its visionary state.

The southern region is DPP’s stronghold. MCP also has a portion of supporters in the region, especially in the Lower Shire where its vice president Sidik Mia hails from. The main opposition stronghold is the Central Region.

In 2018, Saulos Chilima who was vice president at the time dumped the ruling party to form the UTM. Chilima was the party’s presidential candidate in the 2019 elections.

