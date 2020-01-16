FIFA 20: Gabadinho Mhango featured in FIFA 20 team of the week

Orlando Pirates and Flames forward Gabadinho Mhango has been rewarded with a spot in FIFA 20’s Team of the Week following his impressive performance against Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday in the Absa Premier League.

He was featured alongside Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero, Sporting Lisbon forward Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford plus many other football stars.

The lethal striker, who is currently leading in the top scorer’s chat with 11 goals to his name from eight matches, was on target for the Buccaneers as they collected maximum points to climb into the fifth spot in the standings.

The former Nyasa Big Bullets, Bloemfontein Celtic and Bidvest Wits forward was on target in a memorable 1-0 win for Pirates over the defending league champions, continuing his blistering start to life at the Soweto based club since joining last summer from Wits.

Mhango produced a brilliant finish in the 30th minute when he received a million dollar pass from Luvoyo Memela.

This was his fourth goal in 2 matches, seven in 4 matches and eleventh in 16 matches.

He was on target against Baroka FC before scoring a brace against Black Leopards.

Mhango was in a demolition mood when he scored a hat-trick against Polokwane City last week.

Soon after the announcement, his club tweeted;

“Alongside the BEST of the best, the #FIFA20 Team of the Week just became a whole lot HOTTER. Well Done @gabadinhomhango,” read the tweet.

On Wednesday, he was named man of the match for the second time in a row.

