We are accused of targeting DPP members – Matemba

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Reyneck Matemba has rejected claims that the bureau favours the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) saying DPP members also complain that the ACB targets them.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, Matemba said he has been receiving screenshots of discussions in forums where people from the ruling party were complaining that he was targeting them.

“On the other hand we are accused of shielding government and targeting the opposition, then who are we targeting? Nobody,” said Matemba

He was responding to a question on the perception that the bureau acts quickly when suspects are members of opposition parties. The ACB boss challenged anyone to bring names of opposition politicians who were arrested soon after a complaint was lodged.

He added that the bureau is currently handling five cases in which politicians are suspects and all the concerned politicians are members of the ruling party.

“In recent times the bureau has not arrested a single member of the opposition. We have five cases, all of them concern people connected to the ruling party,” he said.

Matemba mentioned cases involving DPP Vice President for South Uladi Mussa, legislator George Chaponda and members Mzomera Ngwira and Desmond Bikoko.

During the press briefing, Matemba challenged that he does not fear for his job saying he can gladly go back to Ministry of Justice if fired from the ACB.

He added that his contract will end this year and he will leave the bureau to allow Malawians have a bureau they can be confident in.

The ACB boss held the press briefing to update the nation on the complaint which the bureau received from Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda about the attempt to bribe the five-judge panel of the Constitutional Court.

Matemba said the bureau has so far recorded statement from the judges and is now investigating the issue.

He, however, did not reveal the identity of the suspects in the case in fear of being sued but assured Malawians that the bureau aims to finish the investigations as soon as possible.

