Man fined for sodomising 14-year-old boy

A court in Mangochi has fined a 34-year-old man for sodomising a boy aged 14.

The man Benson Kamando has been ordered to pay a K400,000 fine or in default spend 12 years in prison for raping the child which is contrary to section 160 of the penal code.

State prosecutor Efford Kamphonje told the court that in November 2019 Benson asked the 14 year old child to spend a night with him. During the night, Kamando sodomised the child.

“Thereafter he threatened the child not to reveal the ordeal to anyone before giving him K500.00,” Kamphonje said.

He added that the man also raped the boy on several other occasions.

The victim later revealed the ordeal to his parents when he noticed that his health is deteriorating.

Appearing before court, the convict pleaded guilty to the charge of sodomy. During mitigation, the convict said that he is a breadwinner.

In submission, the state prayed for stiff penalty citing the conduct of the convict is a threat to young ones.

First grade magistrate Roy Kakutu ordered Kamando to pay K400,000 fine to be used as a compensation to the victim and be used for medication or in default 12 months imprisonment with hard labour as a deterrent.

Benson comes from village Chongo in Traditional Authority Chikowi in Zomba.

