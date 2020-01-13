Rab gives Bullets veterans K250,000

Rab Processors Limited has given former Nyasa Big Bullets players K250,000 to be used for helping struggling veterans.

The money was given to the former players during a game between the Bullets Veterans Southern Region Journalists and Sports administrators in Blantyre on Saturday held as part of raising awareness about the plight of the former Bullets players.

According to the company, some of the ex-players are struggling with life and cannot fend for themselves hence the money will go to a fund which will be used to assist them.

“We are a truly Malawian brand that aim for long-term partnerships and this gesture is an affirmation that we cherish the partnership we have with Malawian Journalists and sports administrators.

“You may also wish to be reminded that we sponsor the Southern Region Football League as well as the Malawi National Football team, whose foundation that was laid by the same veterans we are celebrating today,” said Rab Processors Limited’s Marketing Manager Anthony Kafuwa.

He expressed hope that the fund shall not only be administered well, but also get full support from all stakeholders.

During the ceremonial game on Saturday, Rab also provided Vital Water and ThumbsUp drink to players.

Advertisements

Advertisements