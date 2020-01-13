Man gets 8 years in jail for raping daughter

The First Grade Magistrate’s Court in Nkhatabay on Friday sentenced a 38-year-old man to 8 years imprisonment for raping his own daughter in order to get rich.

The man identified as Dennis Banda raped his 16-year-old daughter but was charged with incest and was later convicted.

State Prosecutor Sub Inspector Pleasant Sichali, told the court that Banda was instructed by a witchdoctor in 2012 to sleep with his daughter as a ritual to boost his business.

He approached his daughter who was aged between 8 and 9 at the time but the girl turned down his advances.

Banda continued demanding sex from the child and got his wish in November 2018 when he first raped her. He then threatened to kill the girl if she reveal the ordeal.

According to Sichali, on January 29, 2019 Banda was caught red-handed by his wife (step mother to the victim) while raping the girl in a bush at Chombe area.

She immediately reported the matter to village elders before reporting to Nkhata Bay Police Station. The victim was referred to the hospital for medical examination which proved defilement.

Banda was later arrested and charged with incest. He denied the charge in court forcing the state to parade two witnesses. He was later convicted.

Prosecutor Sichali, in his submission, told the court that the man displayed immoral behaviour that traumatized the victim and affected her future, hence a stiffer punishment to deter would-be offenders.

Banda, on the contrary, prayed for a lenient sentence saying that he is a first offender and that he looks after his extended family.

First Grade Magistrate George Longwe sentenced Banda to 8 years imprisonment with hard labour with effect from the date of arrest.

Dennis Banda hails from Kapichira Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kawamba in Kasungu District.

