75-year-old woman killed for not attending granddaughter’s funeral

Villagers in Chitipa have killed a 75-year-old woman whom they accused of practicing witchcraft after she did not attend her granddaughter’s funeral ceremony

The woman identified as Filiness Mulenga was killed on Saturday.

Chitipa Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sub Inspector Gladwell Simwaka said the incident occurred at Kawale Village in Traditional Authority Mwaulambia in the district.

“A four-year-old girl, who was granddaughter to Mulenga, died and the woman did not attend the burial ceremony which did not go down well with some relatives who sought the granny out, accusing her of bewitching the girl,” said Simwaka.

After the child’s burial ceremony, community members killed the woman.

Police took Mulenga’s body to Chitipa District Hospital where postmortem revealed that death was due to severe loss of blood.

Meanwhile, police in the district have advised people to refrain from accusing the elderly of witchcraft.

“Accusing people of witchcraft is against the law and those who will be caught in the wrong or taking laws into their own hands will face justice,” he said.

Filiness Mulenga hailed from Kawale Village in Traditional Authority Mwaulambya in Chitipa District.

