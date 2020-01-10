Man gets 10 years for raping a 5-year-old girl

A court in Nkhotakota has sentenced a man aged 31 to ten years imprisonment with hard labour for raping a five year-old girl.

According to Nkhunga Police spokesperson Ignatius Esau Phiri, the man Anderson Bester Chisale raped the girl at Msakanene area around Dwangwa in the district.

He said the victim and her elder sister were playing outside their house and Chisale invited her into his house where he forced himself on her.

“The elder sister heard a cry from her sister and immediately rushed to the scene and later informed her mother. Upon arrival at suspect’s house, the mother discovered that her daughter was having some difficulties in walking and had blood stains on both her dress and private parts,” he said.

The suspect was arrested and charged with defilement. Appearing in court on Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to the charge.

In mitigation, he prayed for court’s leniency saying he came all the way from Ntcheu to Dwangwa to do piecework.

During court proceedings, the state through prosecutor Mickeas Chatsila told the court that the convict being a neighbour to the victim should have acted as guardian but instead turned himself into a monster.

The prosecutor Chatsila prayed for a custodial sentence saying such kind of people are a threat to the society as such they need to be isolated from the community.

Nkhunga First Grade Magistrate Kingsley Buleya then sentenced Anderson Bester Chipeta to ten years imprisonment with hard labour to deter would be offenders.

The convict hails from Mchocho village in the area of T/A Masasa in Ntcheu district.

