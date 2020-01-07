Passport applications suspended

The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services has temporarily stopped receiving passport applications.

According to Immigration Department Spokesperson Joseph Chauwa, the service will not be available from Wednesday 8th January to Monday 13th January 2020.

“During this period, the Department will be migrating from machine readable passport to e-passport as part of the upgrade of the passport issuance system,” he said.

He added that service will resume on 14 January, 2020.

The Department is expected to introduce e-Passports this month in a bid to enhance security of the documents as the e-passport will have a chip for storing data.

