MCP calls for ‘xenophobia’ against EU officials

The opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has called on Malawians to violently chase European Union officials who are set to present a report on the 2019 May elections on Wednesday, 8 January.

In a Facebook post, deputy spokesperson for the party who is also a Member of Parliament Ezekiel Ching’oma has called on Malawians to come out and stone the officials.

“I urge you all Malawians to come out in large numbers tomorrow to welcome these stupid whites,” reads a part of the post.

“We need to beat them up and remind them that Malawi is not their home,” the post continued.

To remove any doubt that he is posting about the EU officials, the post continued:

“We vehemently say no to their cooked up stupid repo rt. Where were they all this time?”

The European Union mission in Malawi has indicated that it will be releasing a fresh report on the Malawi elections on Wednesday in Lilongwe.

The move has not been positively welcomed as the courts are yet to give a ruling on the election which the opposition MCP together with UTM is contesting.

In their preliminary report, the EU indicated that there was no rigging in the Malawi polls although the ground for campaigning was not levelled.

Last year, the EU was forced to recall the head of its mission to Malawi after she participated in demonstrations against the Malawi police.

