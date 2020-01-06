Man arrested for sex with dog

The police in Mchinji are keeping in custody Glandisoni Feliyala aged 20 for having sex with a dog.

Feliyala’s wife told police at Chimwamkango Police Unit that her husband was caught red-handed having sex with his pet.

She said that, on December 27, 2019, Glandisoni Feyala refused to go to bed the same time with her but after few hours of sleeping, the wife went out to look for her husband only to find him busy raping the dog.

The woman was shocked and sought guidance from neighbours.

The wife together with other villagers tried to intervene but it is reported that Glandisoni picked the pet and ran away. Reports indicate that this was not his first time to be caught sleeping with his dog.

The following day, the issue was reported to police where the suspect got arrested.

Upon being confronted, Glandisoni disclosed that sleeping with a dog was one of the ritual instructions given by a Karonga based witchdoctor in order for him to get rich.

According to Mchinji Police Station Public Relations Officer Inspector Kaitano Lubrino, the suspect has been charged with bestiality contrary to section 153 (b) of the penal code under unnatural offences and will appear before court soon.

Glandisoni Feliyala hails from Malewa Village, traditional authority Gumba in Mchinji.

