Sulom announces date for end of season awards

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has announced the date for the 2019 TNM Super League end of the season awards.

The awards will be held on Friday, 17th January 2020 at the Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre.

Sulom, through General Secretary Williams Banda confirmed the development through a press statement.

“Super League of Malawi (Sulom) in conjunction with TNM would like to announce that the 2019 TNM Awards presentation ceremony will be held on Friday, 17th January 2020 at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel.

“The function Awardees shall be teams and players. SULOM wishes to extend sincere gratitude to all members that participated in voting for the individual categories in 2020,” reads the statement.

At the function, TNM will award Nyasa Big Bullets for winning the championship title.

There will also be awards for the player of the season, top goal scorer, discovery of the season, most improved player, midfielder of the season, defender of the season, goalkeeper of the season, fair play team and best technical panel.

Khuda Muyaba will be rewarded with the golden boot award after finishing the season as the top goal scorer with 21 goals while Chimwemwe Idana, Charles Petro, Felix Zulu and Peter Banda are in contention for some of the other awards.