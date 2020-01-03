Former Malawi central bank boss appointed FDH MD

FDH Bank has appointed former Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor, Dr. Ellias Ngalande, as Managing Director.

Ngalande’s appointment is effective 2 January, 2020. He replaces Ivorian Eric Ouattara who left FDH last year.

In a statement on Thursday, the bank said the new Managing Director will lead the implementation of FDH Bank’s strategy championing innovation, digital solutions, financial inclusion and superior customer service delivery.

Dr. Ngalande holds a Ph. D. in Economics and a Master’s Degree in Political Economy from Boston University in USA, a Master’s of Science in development Economics from University of Strathclyde in Scotland and a Bachelor’s of Social Science Degree from University of Malawi Chancellor College.

He is a seasoned and highly qualified professional with over 30 years’ experience working in strategic management positions in the public and private sector locally complemented with international exposure.

He served as General Manager for ADMARC Investment Holding Company, Secretary to Treasury at Ministry of Finance, Deputy Governor and Governor Reserve Bank of Malawi and Executive Director of Microeconomic and Financial Management Institute of Eastern and Southern Africa.