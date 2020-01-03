Chimulirenji visits flash flood victims in Lilongwe

Vice President Everton Chimulirenji on Friday visited people who have been displaced in Lilongwe due to heavy rains that hit the city.

According to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA), over 403 households have been affected in Lilongwe and tens of houses damaged. Some of the displaced families have sought refuge in schools.

Chimulirenji who is also Minister responsible for Disaster Management Affairs went to Chipala Primary School where he told the displaced that Government will make sure all their needs are provided for.

He later visited Mgona Orphanage Centre where other displaced people are sheltering at.

The Malawi veep donated a bag of rice, blankets, plates, plastic sheets and pots to each of the affected households.

On Thursday, DoDMA’s Deputy Director of Disaster Response and Recovery Dyce Nkhoma said the department will reach out to all the affected households once the Lilongwe City Council finalizes assessments aimed at establishing the extent of damage caused by the flash floods that came about as a result of heavy rains that poured on 31st December, 2019.

One of the beneficiaries, Agnes Richard, commended the department for the timely response.

“We required immediate food assistance and this has come at a right time and we hope that the Government, and its partners will continue assisting us until we are back on our feet,” said Richard.

Meanwhile, Lilongwe City Centre legislator Alfred Jiya and Lilongwe City Mayor Juliana Kaduya have hailed DODMA for helping rushing to help the affected people.

Heavy rains that hit the city on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday led to flooding of Nafisi and Nankhaka rivers which affected areas 25, 50, Mtandire, Mgona and Senti.