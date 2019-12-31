RBM in another money scam

…Creates Provident Fund, millions of Kwacha shared with staff

The Central Bank, Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) has been embroiled in yet another money scandal where it is paying employees millions of Malawi Kwachas through a newly created ‘Provident Fund’.

This comes hot on the heels of revelations that the Bank was paying its staff members including the Governor millions of kwachas through gratuity even though they still have running contracts and are yet to retire. Gratuity is paid at the end of an employee contract or when one retires.

We can now reveal that bosses at RBM have devised a new ploy to get more taxpayers money and share amongst themselves.

“All those monies that were being paid to staff as gratuity have now been transferred to what we are calling the Provident Fund. All staff are then free to fill in a form and get the amounts of their wish,” said an insider at RBM.

“People have already started getting this money, especially the big bosses,” added our impeccable source.

“They have just changed the name but it’s the same money that they wanted to share through gratuity,” explained the source.

Another source at ministry of finance corroborated the story and added that at the moment government is broke and is set to collect billions in taxes.

“We have started with the new traffic penalties and fines and we will move to other areas like passports very soon,” said the source.

A senior director at RBM who did not want to be named confirmed about the Provident Fund and that some employees have already started benefiting from the fund.

RBM Spokesman Mbane Ngwira demanded a written questionnaire and is yet to respond to the questions a week later.