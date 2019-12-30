North referees donate to patients

Northern Region referees on Saturday cheered patients in maternity and children’s wards at Chitipa District Hospital.

Chairperson for Northern Region Referees Committee Misheck Juwa said they felt the need to cheer patients and give them items as part of Christmas celebrations.

The donation was made following an end of the season meeting the referees held in the district.

“We conduct annual meetings every end of the year so this year we decided to have it here in Chitipa because here in the North we are growing fast as some referees from Chitipa are also handling Super League game that’s why we decided to host it here. Apart from that, we decided to give something to patients at the hospital,” he said.

Juwa added that the committee will make sure to have courses during off season so that when the 2020 football season starts all referees should be well trained and equipped.

In her remarks, Children’s ward nurse Esnart Juba thanked the referees for the donation especially to the children’s ward Chitipa Hospital.

“This will help the patients to feel that people out there are thinking of them,” said Juba.

One of the guardians also expressed gratitude for the donation.

“May the Lord bless them abundantly,” she said.