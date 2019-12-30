Man drowns in Rumphi

A 22 year-old man died after drowning on Saturday in Rumphi district.

According to Police, the man has been identified as Bellings Kilembe of Wachipata Village under Traditional Authority Chikulamayembe in the district.

Rumphi police Deputy Public Relations officer Tupeliwe Kabwilo said Kilembe went to Lundu Trading Centre and spent time taking beer.

On his way back home, he found that the river was flooded due to torrential rains that hit the area. He was immediately washed away as he tried to cross the river.

The man’s parents got surprised after noticing that their son was not coming back home. A search was launched and his body was later found floating in the river.

The matter was reported to Bolero Police unit where police officers accompanied by medical officers from Bolero Health Centre visited the scene.

Postmortem results showed that death was due to suffocation.

Meanwhile, Police in Rumphi have advised members of communities to observe precautionary measures when crossing rivers during this rainy season.

They have also urged the public to refrain from crossing rivers whilst drunk.