MISA Malawi resurrects Media Council of Malawi

Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Malawi Chapter will launch the Media Council of Malawi (MCM) on 28 December, 2019 in Lilongwe.

The Media Council of Malawi which regulates the media will attain its revival after three years of being inactive.

In a statement Wednesday, MISA Malawi chairperson Tereza Ndanga said the organisation thought it wise to bring MCM back to life since it is important for media regulation.

“The Chapter has commissioned a study to develop a workable model for the revival and sustainability of a robust media self-regulation system in the country which then, includes resuscitation of the Media Council of Malawi (MCM),” Ndanga said in a statement.

She thanked DW Akademie, Germany’s leading media organization, which played a key role in the establishment of MISA Training Centre as well as office building and also for facilitating the revival of Media Council of Malawi.

Ndanga further said that the revival of Media Council of Malawi will be among the most outstanding achievements in 2019.

Among other achievements, MISA Malawi organized the second ever Presidential Debates with support from OSISA and also launched Mtolankhani House, the building that accommodates its Secretariat and the MISA Malawi Training Centre in the capital, Lilongwe.