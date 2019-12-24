Wanderers, Sulom congratulate Bullets for retaining league title

Be Forward Wanderers headed into the final match needing Nyasa Big Bullets to slip up against TN Stars to stand a chance of winning the TNM Super League on the final day of the season.

However, first half strikes from Peter Banda and Hassan Kajoke made sure that the trophy was kept at Bullets as the newly crowned champions successful defended their title with 70 points, a point above Wanderers who settled for second position despite hammering Mlatho Mponela 3-0 at Civo Stadium.

The runners up wasted no time by congratulating Bullets for winning the title for the second time running.

“Be Forward Wanderers FC wishes to congratulate Nyasa Big Bullets for winning TNM Super League 2019.

“The League was so tight and for us to trail with a point brought euphoria and genuine hype in the season. Once again, congrats! You are the champs,” read the statement.

Sulom, through its President Tiya Somba Banda hailed Bullets for putting up a gallant fight in their title defence.

“My heartfelt congratulations to Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club for winning the 2019 TNM Super League championship.

“The entire team put a gallant performance and it is through their consistency that Bullets have been able to defend their title. They have played good football and this accolade is well deserved. I would like to congratulate the club management, the players, supporters, coach Kalisto Pasuwa and his technical team for winning the 2019 gold medals.”

“Congratulations once again, the People’s Team and wishing you a successful 2020 as you represent the country in the CAF Championship,” reads the statement.

Bullets have won the title four times in five years, and fifteen league titles in general.