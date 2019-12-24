Minister facilitates, inspects social cash transfer in Thyolo

Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, Mary Thom Navicha, on Monday facilitated the cash out of social cash transfer program popularly known as ‘Mtukula pakhomo’ to the less privileged households of Goliati in Thyolo.

In her remarks, Navicha said social cash transfer program is one of the best measures of assisting low income households, therefore, worth for her to oversee.

“Indeed we are here at Goliati to assist cash out of social cash transfer program and also to appreciate its performance. As you are aware that social cash transfer program is one of the best measures that government has put in place under the leadership of Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika in order to uplift the lives particularly the less privileged households in our society,” said Navicha.

She further said that through social Cash transfer program, families have been able to pay school fees for their children, they have managed to build decent houses and some are able to buy livestock.

However, Navicha warned people to be careful with fraudsters who send messages to people claiming that they have received money from social Cash transfer program.

“My message to all Malawian is that social Cash transfer is a well-organized program and there is no way one can just receive a message at a phone that he/she has received money through a phone, never, and I advise people here at Goliati and all Malawian to avoid such kind of messages from unknown particularly this Christmas period,” said Navicha.

In his remarks, Member of Parliament for Thyolo East constituency, Masauko White, said the program has come at a right time.

“This will help my people to solve some of their social problems such as hunger, school fees and alike,” said White.

He advised people to utilize the money for the most intended items than wasting the money during Christmas period since children will be re-opening schools and fees will be needed.

In an interview, one of the beneficiaries, Suwema Pensulo of Mangazi village, Senior chief Chimaliro, said the money will assist her in paying school fees and buying school materials for the children.

Over 16, 000 households in Thyolo district are on target to benefit from the Social Cash Transfer Program and at Goliati, more than 300 households from Thyolo East constituency received the money. The money differ depending on households.