Ruthless Bullets pip Wanderers to Super League title

Nyasa Big Bullets won their fourth TNM Super League title in five years after beating TN Stars 2-0 on the final day of the 2019 season.

Bullets needed a win to secure the title and they wasted no time as they scored two first half goals through Peter Banda and Hassan Kajoke to defend their championship.

Indeed, Be Forward Wanderers gave Bullets tough time in the title race but the newly crowned champions ensured they prevailed in this grueling championship battle of epic proportions.

Both teams took unbeaten runs into the seventh league game of the season but it was Bullets who maintained their lead despite playing two crucial matches in Lilongwe.

Wanderers, though, did all they could do, defeating Mlatho Mponela 3-0 away from home to finish only a point behind the people’s team.

In the second half, it was a one side affair, with Kajoke, Idana, Banda and Msowoya all pressing higher in search for more goals but it was Jekapu who was very outstanding as he kept his team into the game with fantastic saves.

Kajoke was found in a one-to-one situation with Jekapu when he was fed through by Banda from the left flank of the field but the forward saw his effort well saved by the shot-stopper.

Moments later, it was Msowoya’s turn when he received a million dollar pass from Kajoke but he slipped down, allowing Martin Nsewa to regain back control of the situation.

However, Bullets would have rued their missed chances when Dave unleashed a 25 meter drive which was brilliantly saved by Chiyenda.

The visitors introduced Hope Siu for Chipolopolo as they tried to reduce the arrears.

Bullets kept missing chance after chance as Kajoke and Msowoya failed to beat Jekapu who was very outstanding in the half.

Msowoya was then substituted for Nelson Kangunje while Tonic Viyuwi replaced Banda for the visitors.

With less than 10 minutes to play, Kajoke was left frustrated when his powerful header was once again stopped by Jekapu.

Fischer Kondowe was introduced for Banda but the match had already been sealed and it was time for celebrations as Bullets won their fourth trophy in five years, and 15 Super League titles in general.

Bullets have won the league with 70 points, a point below last season’s 71-point mark.

It was a season to remember for Kajoke who finished the campaign as Bullets’ top scorer with 17 goals.

It was another perfect record for the new champions who, for the eighth successful season, have finished unbeaten at home.

The people’s team have also kept seven clean sheets in a row.

With the title now sealed, Bullets have been rewarded with K15 million and a trophy as they head into the New Year.